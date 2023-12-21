Global Rhythms: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on Stage at Talentia

Excitement is in the air as Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) gears up for ‘Talentia 2023’, its most awaited event of the year! This year the theme of this flagship event of the College is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ that echoes the deep and profound belief that the world is one family!

‘Talentia’ will be held on 21st and 22nd December 2023. Truly speaking, it is not just an event. Rather it is a fabulous extravaganza of talents, that shall be showcased across various categories, including fine arts, literary arts, and performing arts.

What makes this celebration of talents all the more special is the graceful and enigmatic presence of distinguished and celebratory judges. One such distinguished persona is Mr. Ashish Patil, who is an extraordinary Lavani Artist and has international recognition in the field of dance. He has kindly consented to preside over the exhilarating group dance competition.

Among the other highlights are the fashion show that promises to showcase style and creativity amongst the students. Talentia 2023 also shall bestow the prestigious titles of Mr. and Ms. Talentia, recognizing and celebrating outstanding individuals who embody the spirit of the exceptional talents exhibited here.

So get ready for an experience that is beyond the ordinary – where every student performer is a unique star that shines brightly. All good things must come to an end, but every end marks a new beginning! The culmination of Talentia 2023 will witness an equally grand ‘Annual Day’ on 23rd December!