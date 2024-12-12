India’s March Towards Sustainability: Insights from the Multidisciplinary National Conference

India, a rising global power, is at the forefront of addressing the pressing challenges outlined in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With its diverse socio-economic landscape, our country has made significant strides in aligning itself with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From combating climate change and promoting clean energy, through initiatives like the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) to fostering innovation via the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), India’s commitment to sustainability is both ambitious and inspiring.

However, achieving these goals requires a multi-stakeholder approach, encompassing academia, industry, government, and civil society. Recognizing this need, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous) organized a Multidisciplinary National Conference on “Building A Sustainable Nation: Recent Developments, Policies, Practices, and Perspectives” . The conference, held under the aegis of PM-USHA and in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati on 3rd December 2024, aimed to bring together researchers, academicians and policymakers, to explore innovative pathways towards a sustainable future.

The conference opened with two thought-provoking keynote addresses. Dr. Dinesh Kumar Srivastava, Honorary Visiting Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, delivered an impactful talk on “Climate Change and Energy Options for a Sustainable Future.” Highlighting the stark energy disparities between developed and developing nations, he stressed the need for alternative energy sources, including nuclear energy, for its efficiency and lower environmental impact. Dr. Srivastava proposed visionary solutions like global collaborations for nuclear reactor placements and the development of a worldwide energy grid akin to the World Wide Web.

Dr. Keyurkumar Nayak, Director of University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, emphasized the 3Ps—Planet, People, and Profit—in his address. Stressing that economic growth must not come at the expense of environmental and social well-being, Dr. Nayak highlighted sustainable business practices and government initiatives such as ‘green building’ and tax incentives to encourage eco-friendly innovations.

Showcasing Interdisciplinary Approaches to Sustainability

The conference featured 11 parallel sessions across disciplines, including Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Technology. Topics ranged from advancements in green chemistry and biofertilizers to sustainable business models, HR practices, and cognitive psychology. Notable research areas included:

• Science: Green chemistry, AI for sustainability, wastewater treatment, and biofertilizers.

• Commerce: Sustainable packaging, green consumption, digital transformation in education, and behavioral finance.

• Humanities: Public health, gig employment, and urban quality of life.

These discussions directly support India’s sustainability initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital India, and Skill India. For instance, research on sustainable packaging aligns with the nation’s efforts to phase out single-use plastics, while studies on green consumption resonate with growing awareness among India’s youth.

Towards Building a Sustainable Future Together

The conference reinforced the critical role of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing global challenges. The event’s alignment with SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) underscores the importance of joint efforts between governments, academia, and industry to achieve a sustainable future.

As India progresses toward its sustainability goals, initiatives like these highlight the need for knowledge-sharing and collective action. This Multidisciplinary National Conference serves as a testament to the potential of collaboration in creating innovative solutions that not only address current challenges, but also pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future. As Harlem Brundtland said, “We don’t have to engage in grand, heroic actions to participate in change. Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.