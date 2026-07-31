Policy Links

Greater Noida | July 25, 2026
With the objective of promoting clean and green energy and deliberating on the role of renewable energy in building a Developed India, the Urja Bharat 2026 – National Green Energy Summit was held on July 25, 2026, in Greater Noida. The summit was organized by CredTech, with MCL serving as the Principal Sponsor. More than fifty distinguished guests, including experts, social leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, and youth representatives from across the country, participated in the event.
The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the welcome and felicitation of the distinguished guests. The summit featured multiple sessions focusing on green energy, environmental conservation, energy security, water conservation, sustainable development, and the critical role of clean energy in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
The keynote speakers included Muni Shankar Pandey, who has served with the United Nations (UN); Shivesh Pratap, National Convenor of Vision Viksit Bharat; renowned film critic Rudra Sharma; senior social worker Sunil Nagar; Ramveer Tanwar, widely known as the “PondMan of India” for his remarkable contribution to environmental conservation; journalist Saurabh Pandey Shaurya; and senior social worker, businessman, and entrepreneur Ashwini Batra.
Addressing the gathering, the speakers observed that India is undergoing a significant energy transition. They emphasized that prioritizing renewable energy is essential to achieving energy self-reliance while maintaining a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. The discussions highlighted the immense potential of solar, wind, bio-energy, and other clean energy sources, positioning India as a future global leader in the green energy sector.
The speakers also highlighted the Government of India’s initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in advancing clean energy and environmental sustainability. They called for transforming the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) into a nationwide public movement, stressing that the responsible use of natural resources and collective environmental responsibility are vital to ensuring a secure and prosperous future for generations to come.
Sharing his experiences in water conservation, pond rejuvenation, and community-driven environmental initiatives, Ramveer Tanwar emphasized that protecting the environment is not solely the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of every citizen. Other speakers encouraged educational institutions, industries, social organizations, and young people to become active stakeholders in India’s green energy movement.
The summit also underscored that the vision of a Developed India can only be achieved by placing environmental sustainability at the core of both energy production and consumption. Experts emphasized the need for continuous public awareness, greater adoption of green technologies, and collaborative efforts to promote energy conservation and environmental stewardship.
The programme concluded with the felicitation of all distinguished speakers and guests with mementoes. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants, partners, and supporting organizations for contributing to the success of the summit. They reaffirmed that Urja Bharat 2026 would serve as a meaningful national platform for advancing green energy, sustainable development, and the collective vision of a Developed India.