Policy Links

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Urja Bharat 2026 Calls for a People’s Movement Towards Green Energy; Experts Present Vision for a Developed India

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Urja Bharat 2026 Calls for a People’s Movement Towards Green Energy; Experts Present Vision for a Developed India

Greater Noida | July 25, 2026

With the objective of promoting clean and green energy and deliberating on the role of renewable energy in building a Developed India, the Urja Bharat 2026 – National Green Energy Summit was held on July 25, 2026, in Greater Noida. The summit was organized by CredTech, with MCL serving as the Principal Sponsor. More than fifty distinguished guests, including experts, social leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, and youth representatives from across the country, participated in the event.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the welcome and felicitation of the distinguished guests. The summit featured multiple sessions focusing on green energy, environmental conservation, energy security, water conservation, sustainable development, and the critical role of clean energy in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The keynote speakers included Muni Shankar Pandey, who has served with the United Nations (UN); Shivesh Pratap, National Convenor of Vision Viksit Bharat; renowned film critic Rudra Sharma; senior social worker Sunil Nagar; Ramveer Tanwar, widely known as the “PondMan of India” for his remarkable contribution to environmental conservation; journalist Saurabh Pandey Shaurya; and senior social worker, businessman, and entrepreneur Ashwini Batra.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers observed that India is undergoing a significant energy transition. They emphasized that prioritizing renewable energy is essential to achieving energy self-reliance while maintaining a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. The discussions highlighted the immense potential of solar, wind, bio-energy, and other clean energy sources, positioning India as a future global leader in the green energy sector.

The speakers also highlighted the Government of India’s initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in advancing clean energy and environmental sustainability. They called for transforming the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) into a nationwide public movement, stressing that the responsible use of natural resources and collective environmental responsibility are vital to ensuring a secure and prosperous future for generations to come.

Sharing his experiences in water conservation, pond rejuvenation, and community-driven environmental initiatives, Ramveer Tanwar emphasized that protecting the environment is not solely the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of every citizen. Other speakers encouraged educational institutions, industries, social organizations, and young people to become active stakeholders in India’s green energy movement.

The summit also underscored that the vision of a Developed India can only be achieved by placing environmental sustainability at the core of both energy production and consumption. Experts emphasized the need for continuous public awareness, greater adoption of green technologies, and collaborative efforts to promote energy conservation and environmental stewardship.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of all distinguished speakers and guests with mementoes. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants, partners, and supporting organizations for contributing to the success of the summit. They reaffirmed that Urja Bharat 2026 would serve as a meaningful national platform for advancing green energy, sustainable development, and the collective vision of a Developed India.

Reframing the CAPF debate: Institutional design, coordination and internal security

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Reframing the CAPF debate: Institutional design, coordination and internal security

Written by retired IPS officer Manmohan Praharaj (former DGP of Odisha), this article defends the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 against critics who argue that CAPFs should have fully insulated, force specific leadership. The author contends that while CAPF officers’ grievances about career stagnation and lack of parity are valid, reform must not come at the cost of dismantling India’s carefully designed internal security coordination architecture. He argues that the current system where IPS officers hold cross institutional leadership roles and serve as a “legal operational bridge” between CAPFs, state police, and intelligence agencies ensures coherence in crisis response. The Bill, he says, addresses personnel inequities through better cadre management and promotion pathways without breaking these critical inter agency linkages. The author frames internal security as a “networked system” dependent on shared experience, cross domain learning, and integrated command structures, all of which would be weakened by organisational insularity.

Key Arguments

Coordination must be built into the architecture itself, not improvised during crises. India’s post Independence design intentionally created cross institutional leadership pathways to prevent fragmentation.

IPS officers serve as a legal operational backbone since all internal security actions (arrests, FIRs, evidence, prosecution) are anchored in state police authority under the BNS/BNSS/BSA, IPS leadership provides the legal legitimacy that pure CAPF command cannot.

Internal security is a networked information system. Intelligence must flow seamlessly across agencies, and this depends on informal trust networks built through shared experience, not just formal protocols.

Cross institutional learning strengthens the overall system. Operational innovations travel across organisations via officers with multi force exposure. Siloed forces lose this adaptive capacity.

Organisational insularity is a systemic risk. Fully insulated force leadership may boost internal morale but reduces interoperability, information exchange, and coordinated response capability.

The 2026 Bill is a calibrated, not radical, reform. It improves CAPF career frameworks and addresses promotion stagnation without removing the integrative mechanisms that hold the security architecture together.

Reform need not be a binary choice. Career equity and institutional integration are compatible goals. The debate should not be framed as one versus the other.

What are CAPFs?

The Central Armed Police Forces are a group of seven paramilitary/police organisations under India’s Ministry of Home Affairs including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, NSG, and Assam Rifles. They handle internal security duties ranging from counter insurgency and border guarding to VIP protection and disaster response. Together, they number over 10 lakh (1 million) personnel.

What is the debate?

A longstanding tension exists between CAPF officers (who rise through their own cadres) and IPS officers (who are deputed to head these forces at the Director General/Inspector General level). CAPF officers argue this “IPS dominance” blocks their career advancement and that forces should be led by officers who have served within them their entire careers. The CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026 has reignited this debate by proposing changes to leadership and cadre structures. Critics from within CAPFs want full insulation i.e. top posts reserved exclusively for force specific officers while the author and the government argue this would damage the broader internal security system.

The author does not advocate a single sweeping reform but proposes a balanced, dual track approach.

Address genuine CAPF grievances. Resolve promotion stagnation, improve parity in service conditions, and provide clearer cadre management frameworks as the 2026 Bill attempts.

Preserve IPS deputation at leadership levels. Retain limited cross institutional postings as structural instruments that sustain coordination and shared operational language.

Avoid fully insulated leadership structures. Do not create closed career pyramids within individual forces that cut them off from the broader security network.

Institutionalise coordination proactively. Rather than relying on crisis time improvisation, build coordination into the design of leadership pipelines.

Treat the 2026 Bill as a landmark step. Implement it as a proportionate reform that achieves equity without sacrificing systemic coherence.

Potential gaps and biases:

Author’s background colours the argument. As a retired IPS officer, Praharaj has a direct institutional interest in defending the IPS deputation system. The article does not seriously engage with the strongest counterarguments from CAPF officers.

CAPF officers’ perspective is underrepresented. The article acknowledges their grievances as “legitimate” but quickly pivots to why systemic concerns override them. The frustration of spending 30 or more years in a force only to be superseded by an IPS officer from outside is not adequately addressed

Coordination argument could cut both ways. One could argue that long serving CAPF officers also build deep institutional knowledge and inter agency trust and that an IPS officer rotated in from a state cadre may actually disrupt established networks.

Vague on specifics of the Bill. The article supports the 2026 Bill broadly but does not engage with its specific provisions in detail, making it difficult to assess whether its praise is warranted or rhetorical.

No empirical evidence cited. Claims about coordination failures or successes under different leadership models are asserted rather than demonstrated with data or case studies.

भारतीय संस्कृति का अमूल्य गहना है पूर्वोत्तर: अमित शाह

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कुकी और मेइतेई सहित सभी प्रमुख संगठनों की एबीवीपी के पूर्वोत्तर छात्र युवा संसद में रही सहभागिता।

विद्यार्थी परिषद राष्ट्रनिर्माण की दिशा दिखाने वाला संगठन: अमित शाह

पूर्वोत्तर के छात्र संगठनों के बीच सेतु का काम करे एबीवीपी: शाह

अभाविप के तीन दिवसीय छात्र संसद का भव्य समापन, पूर्वोत्तर युवा छात्र संसद में पूर्वोत्तर के 7 राज्यों के 95 छात्र संगठनों की भागीदारी।

नई दिल्ली – अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (अभाविप) द्वारा आयोजित तीन दिवसीय छात्र संसद का आज समापन हुआ। अंतिम दिन पूर्वोत्तर छात्र युवा संसद का आयोजन अभाविप और अंतर-राज्य छात्र जीवन दर्शन (SEIL) के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में नई दिल्ली स्थित NDMC कन्वेंशन सेंटर में भव्य रूप से संपन्न हुआ। इस ऐतिहासिक छात्र संसद में पूर्वोत्तर भारत के सात राज्यों से 95 छात्र संगठनों के 170 प्रतिनिधियों ने भाग लिया। इसके अतिरिक्त अभाविप के पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों के 50 प्रतिनिधि और दिल्ली में कार्यरत विभिन्न पूर्वोत्तर छात्र संगठनों के 50 प्रतिनिधियों ने भी अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई। जिसमें ऑल ओल्लो छात्रसंघ, ऑल मिश्मी छात्रसंघ, ऑल ताई खामती सिंग्फो छात्रसंघ, ऑल मेयोर छात्रसंघ, ऑल इडु-मिश्मी छात्रसंघ, ऑल शेरदुक्पेन छात्रसंघ, ऑल मोनपा छात्रसंघ, ऑल तुत्सा छात्रसंघ (चांगलांग), ऑल तुत्सा छात्रसंघ (तिराप) सहित अन्य प्रमुख छात्र संगठनों ने हिस्सा लिया।

कार्यक्रम में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित रहे। साथ ही राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सह सरकार्यवाह श्री मुकुंद सी. आर., केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री सर्वानंद सोनोवाल, अभाविप के राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री श्री आशीष चौहान, अभाविप के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी, SEIL के ट्रस्टी सुनील वासुमतारी, अभाविप के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री कमलेश सिंह, अभाविप अरुणाचल प्रदेश की प्रदेश मंत्री कु. बिकी यादर सहित अन्य वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी मंच पर उपस्थित रहे।

पूर्वोत्तर छात्र युवा संसद में छात्रों ने शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, कनेक्टिविटी, पर्यटन, पर्यावरण, व्यवसाय, उद्यमिता, नशामुक्ति, सीमा सुरक्षा एवं अन्य महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर अपने विचार रखे। पूर्वोत्तर में बुनियादी ढांचे के विकास को गति देने, सड़कों, रेलवे और डिजिटल कनेक्टिविटी को सुदृढ़ करने, शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता सुधारने, पूर्वोत्तर में विश्वविद्यालयों और छात्रावासों की संख्या बढ़ाने, पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सांस्कृतिक आदान-प्रदान और व्यापार को सशक्त करने, पारंपरिक शिल्प और हस्तशिल्प उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने, नशामुक्त समाज की दिशा में व्यापक जागरूकता अभियान चलाने तथा सीमा सुरक्षा को मजबूत करने के लिए ठोस रणनीति बनाने जैसी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर गहन मंथन किया गया।

पूर्वोत्तर युवा छात्र संसद के मुख्य अतिथि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि पूर्वोत्तर भारत भारतीय संस्कृति का अमूल्य गहना है। यह क्षेत्र न केवल विविधता में अद्वितीय है, बल्कि इसकी सांस्कृतिक विरासत, परंपराएँ और आस्थाएँ हमारे राष्ट्रीय जीवन के अभिन्न अंग हैं। हमने बीते दस वर्षों में पूर्वोत्तर को राष्ट्रीय विकास की मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए ठोस प्रयास किए हैं। आज पूर्वोत्तर में शांति और स्थिरता स्थापित हुई है, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप उग्रवाद में 70% की कमी आई है, सुरक्षा बलों की वीरगति में 70% की गिरावट आई है और आम नागरिकों की मृत्यु दर में 89% तक की कमी दर्ज की गई है। पिछले वर्षों में 10,500 से अधिक विद्रोहियों ने आत्मसमर्पण कर हथियार डाले हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हम पूर्वोत्तर की सांस्कृतिक, भाषाई और पारंपरिक धरोहरों के संरक्षण के लिए कृतसंकल्पित है। सरकार द्वारा पूर्वोत्तर के लिए बाढ़ नियंत्रण की प्रभावी योजनाएँ लाई जा रही हैं, जिसके तहत 300 से अधिक नए झीलों का निर्माण प्रस्तावित है। वहीं, 2014-15 की तुलना में 2024-25 में पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों के लिए बजटीय आवंटन में 153% की वृद्धि की गई है। यह इस क्षेत्र के विकास के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता को दर्शाता है। पूर्वोत्तर की शांति, विकास और एकता को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है और आने वाले वर्षों में इसे और अधिक मजबूती प्रदान की जाएगी।

शाह ने आगे कहा कि आज देश में चरित्र निर्माण की बात करने वाला यदि कोई छात्र संगठन है, तो वह केवल अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद है। विद्यार्थी परिषद केवल देश के विषय में सोचता है अगर आप भारत के भविष्य से जुड़ना चाहते हैं तो आपको एबीवीपी से जुड़ना चाहिए। साथ ही पूर्वोत्तर छात्र संगठनों के बीच सेतु बनने का कार्य भी एबीवीपी को करना चाहिए।

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी ने कहा कि पूर्वोत्तर भारत की सुरक्षा, सांस्कृतिक एकता और समग्र विकास को लेकर अभाविप ने सदैव सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई है। असम में बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठ का मुद्दा हो या शहीद ज्योति यात्रा के माध्यम से राष्ट्रवादी चेतना जागृत करने की पहल, अभाविप ने हर मोर्चे पर दृढ़ता दिखाई है। अंतर-राज्य छात्र जीवन दर्शन (SEIL) के अंतर्गत ‘भारत हमारा देश है’ की थीम पर कार्य करते हुए पूर्वोत्तर को राष्ट्रीय मुख्यधारा से सशक्त रूप से जोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया है। पूर्वोत्तर छात्र संसद केवल संवाद तक सीमित नहीं, बल्कि नीति-निर्माण में छात्रों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने की ऐतिहासिक पहल है, जिसके तहत लिए गए निर्णयों और छात्रों की मांगों को जल्द ही सरकार तक पहुंचाएंगे।

India’s March Towards Sustainability: Insights from the Multidisciplinary National Conference

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India, a rising global power, is at the forefront of addressing the pressing challenges outlined in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With its diverse socio-economic landscape, our country has made significant strides in aligning itself with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From combating climate change and promoting clean energy, through initiatives like the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) to fostering innovation via the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), India’s commitment to sustainability is both ambitious and inspiring.

However, achieving these goals requires a multi-stakeholder approach, encompassing academia, industry, government, and civil society. Recognizing this need, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous) organized a Multidisciplinary National Conference on “Building A Sustainable Nation: Recent Developments, Policies, Practices, and Perspectives” . The conference, held under the aegis of PM-USHA and in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati on 3rd December 2024, aimed to bring together researchers, academicians and policymakers, to explore innovative pathways towards a sustainable future.

The conference opened with two thought-provoking keynote addresses. Dr. Dinesh Kumar Srivastava, Honorary Visiting Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, delivered an impactful talk on “Climate Change and Energy Options for a Sustainable Future.” Highlighting the stark energy disparities between developed and developing nations, he stressed the need for alternative energy sources, including nuclear energy, for its efficiency and lower environmental impact. Dr. Srivastava proposed visionary solutions like global collaborations for nuclear reactor placements and the development of a worldwide energy grid akin to the World Wide Web.

Dr. Keyurkumar Nayak, Director of University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, emphasized the 3Ps—Planet, People, and Profit—in his address. Stressing that economic growth must not come at the expense of environmental and social well-being, Dr. Nayak highlighted sustainable business practices and government initiatives such as ‘green building’ and tax incentives to encourage eco-friendly innovations.

Showcasing Interdisciplinary Approaches to Sustainability

The conference featured 11 parallel sessions across disciplines, including Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Technology. Topics ranged from advancements in green chemistry and biofertilizers to sustainable business models, HR practices, and cognitive psychology. Notable research areas included:
• Science: Green chemistry, AI for sustainability, wastewater treatment, and biofertilizers.
• Commerce: Sustainable packaging, green consumption, digital transformation in education, and behavioral finance.
• Humanities: Public health, gig employment, and urban quality of life.

These discussions directly support India’s sustainability initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital India, and Skill India. For instance, research on sustainable packaging aligns with the nation’s efforts to phase out single-use plastics, while studies on green consumption resonate with growing awareness among India’s youth.

Towards Building a Sustainable Future Together

The conference reinforced the critical role of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing global challenges. The event’s alignment with SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) underscores the importance of joint efforts between governments, academia, and industry to achieve a sustainable future.

As India progresses toward its sustainability goals, initiatives like these highlight the need for knowledge-sharing and collective action. This Multidisciplinary National Conference serves as a testament to the potential of collaboration in creating innovative solutions that not only address current challenges, but also pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future. As Harlem Brundtland said, “We don’t have to engage in grand, heroic actions to participate in change. Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.

India’s March Towards Sustainability: Insights from the Multidisciplinary National Conference

nancy
-
0

India, a rising global power, is at the forefront of addressing the pressing challenges outlined in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With its diverse socio-economic landscape, our country has made significant strides in aligning itself with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From combating climate change and promoting clean energy, through initiatives like the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) to fostering innovation via the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), India’s commitment to sustainability is both ambitious and inspiring.

However, achieving these goals requires a multi-stakeholder approach, encompassing academia, industry, government, and civil society. Recognizing this need, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous) organized a Multidisciplinary National Conference on “Building A Sustainable Nation: Recent Developments, Policies, Practices, and Perspectives” . The conference, held under the aegis of PM-USHA and in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati on 3rd November 2024, aimed to bring together researchers, academicians and policymakers, to explore innovative pathways towards a sustainable future.

The conference opened with two thought-provoking keynote addresses. Dr. Dinesh Kumar Srivastava, Honorary Visiting Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, delivered an impactful talk on “Climate Change and Energy Options for a Sustainable Future.” Highlighting the stark energy disparities between developed and developing nations, he stressed the need for alternative energy sources, including nuclear energy, for its efficiency and lower environmental impact. Dr. Srivastava proposed visionary solutions like global collaborations for nuclear reactor placements and the development of a worldwide energy grid akin to the World Wide Web.

Dr. Keyurkumar Nayak, Director of University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, emphasized the 3Ps—Planet, People, and Profit—in his address. Stressing that economic growth must not come at the expense of environmental and social well-being, Dr. Nayak highlighted sustainable business practices and government initiatives such as ‘green building’ and tax incentives to encourage eco-friendly innovations.

Showcasing Interdisciplinary Approaches to Sustainability

The conference featured 11 parallel sessions across disciplines, including Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Technology. Topics ranged from advancements in green chemistry and biofertilizers to sustainable business models, HR practices, and cognitive psychology. Notable research areas included:
• Science: Green chemistry, AI for sustainability, wastewater treatment, and biofertilizers.
• Commerce: Sustainable packaging, green consumption, digital transformation in education, and behavioral finance.
• Humanities: Public health, gig employment, and urban quality of life.

These discussions directly support India’s sustainability initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital India, and Skill India. For instance, research on sustainable packaging aligns with the nation’s efforts to phase out single-use plastics, while studies on green consumption resonate with growing awareness among India’s youth.

Towards Building a Sustainable Future Together

The conference reinforced the critical role of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing global challenges. The event’s alignment with SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) underscores the importance of joint efforts between governments, academia, and industry to achieve a sustainable future.

As India progresses toward its sustainability goals, initiatives like these highlight the need for knowledge-sharing and collective action. This Multidisciplinary National Conference serves as a testament to the potential of collaboration in creating innovative solutions that not only address current challenges, but also pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future. As Harlem Brundtland said, “We don’t have to engage in grand, heroic actions to participate in change. Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.

PM Modi: वाराणसी में लगे पीएम मोदी के 10 हाथों वाले पोस्टर, बताया युगपुरुष और शिवभक्त

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PM Modi: वाराणसी में लगे पीएम मोदी के 10 हाथों वाले पोस्टर, बताया युगपुरुष और शिवभक्त

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वाराणसी के दौरे पर रहे. पीएम के वाराणसी दौरे से पहले उनके संसदीय क्षेत्र में 10 हाथ वाले पोस्टर लगाए गए जिसमें मोदी सरकार के कार्यकाल की अलग-अलग योजनाओं को हाइलाइट किया गया है. बता दें कि पीएम मोदी को युगपुरुष और शिवभक्त दिखाया गया है.


पीएम की तस्वीर में उनके कार्यकाल की छवि
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, पीएम मोदी की जो 10 हाथ वाली तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है उसके बारे में जानें तो बीजेपी के कई विकास के काम इसमें शामिल हैं. जैसे-
स्वच्छ भारत अभियान- एक हाथ में झाड़ू है, जो पूरे देश में स्वच्छता में सुधार लाने के उद्देश्य से स्वच्छ भारत अभियान का प्रतिनिधित्व करती है.
अयोध्या का राम मंदिर- दूसरा हाथ राम मंदिर के चल रहे निर्माण का प्रतीक है जोकि एक महत्वपूर्ण सांस्कृतिक और धार्मिक मील का पत्थर है.
डिजिटल उन्नति- इसके साथ ही एक हाथ में ये दिखाया गया कि यूपीआई ऐप कैशलेस अर्थव्यवस्था और डिजिटल भुगतान की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाता है.
मेक इन इंडिया- पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर में हाथ में विनिर्माण को बढ़ावा देने और स्वदेशी उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने पर जोर दिया गया है.
बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ- ये अभियान हर बेटी, महिला की सुरक्षा के लिए है, इसलिए पीएम के एक हाथ में बालिकाओं के कल्याण और शिक्षा की वकालत करता है जो लैंगिक समानता के लिए सरकार की प्रतिबद्धता को दिखाता है.


काशी को करोड़ों की सौगात
आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने काशी को करोड़ों की सौगात दी. उन्होंने काशी में आरजे शंकरा आई हॉस्पिटल का लोकार्पण किया. इस दौरान पीएम मोदी के साथ राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल और यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ भी मौजूद रहे. बताते चलें कि पीएम मोदी ने काशी को करोड़ों की सौगात दी. विकास के लिए एक और कदम बढ़ाया गया है.

Jharkhand Assembly Election: झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी की पहली लिस्ट जारी, 66 उम्मीदवारों के नाम का एलान…कई सीटों पर कड़ा मुकाबला

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Jharkhand Assembly Election: झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी की पहली लिस्ट जारी, 66 उम्मीदवारों के नाम का एलान…कई सीटों पर कड़ा मुकाबला

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है. झारखंड चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी ने पहली लिस्ट भी जारी कर दी है. इस लिस्ट में 66 उम्मीदवारों के नाम का एलान किया गया है. बता दें कि बीजेपी ने पूर्व सीएम चंपाई सोरेन को सरायकेला विधानसभा सीट से टिकट दिया है. चंपाई सोरेन झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा छोड़कर बीजेपी में शामिल हो चुके हैं. वहीं, बाबूलाल मरांडी को धनवार से चुनावी मैदान में उतारा गया है.


पहली लिस्ट में 66 कैंडिडेट्स के नाम
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, बीजेपी ने जामताड़ी सीट से सीता सोरेन, कोडरमा से नीरा यादव, गांडेय से मुनिया देवी, सिंदरी से तारा देवी, निरसा से अपर्णा सेनगुप्ता, राजमहल से अनंत ओझा, झरिया से रागिनी सिंह, बोरियो से लोबिन हेम्ब्रम, चाईबासा से गीता बलमुचू, छतरपुर से पुष्पा देवी भुइयां, लिटिपाड़ा से बाबूधन मुर्मू, महेशपुर से नवनीत हेम्ब्रम, शिकारीपाड़ा से परितोष सोरेन, नाला से माधव चंद्र महतो, दुमका से सुनील सोरेन, जामा से सुरेश मुर्मू, मधुपुर से गंगा नारायण सिंग, देवघर से नारायण दास, गोड्डा से अमित कुमार मंडल को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है.


13 और 20 नवंबर को वोटिंग, 23 नवंबर को परिणाम
आपको बता दें कि झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 13 और 20 नवंबर को दो फेज में वोटिंग होनी है. वहीं, वोटिंग के नतीजे 23 नवंबर को आएंगे. पहले चरण में 43 सीटों और दूसरे चरण में 38 सीटों पर मतदान होगा. हरियाणा के बाद झारखंड में भी बीजेपी जीत का फॉर्मूला अपनाना चाहती है, इसलिए लगातार मंथन का दौर भी जारी है. बताते चलें कि झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर बीजेपी की तरफ से लगभग सारी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं, बीजेपी झारखंड में सरकार बनाने की कोशिश में जुटी है. सभी सीटों के लिए मंथन भी किया जा रहा है. बहरहाल, देखने वाली बात ये होगी कि जब झारखंड चुनाव के नतीजे आएंगे तो किस पार्टी की सरकार बनती है.

BJP ने हरियाणा में लगाई हैट्रिक लेकिन कांग्रेस भी कम नहीं! सबसे ज्यादा मार्जिन से जीत का रिकॉर्ड इस कांग्रेस विधायक के नाम

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BJP ने हरियाणा में लगाई हैट्रिक लेकिन कांग्रेस भी कम नहीं! सबसे ज्यादा मार्जिन से जीत का रिकॉर्ड इस कांग्रेस विधायक के नाम

हरियाणा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने इतिहास रच दिया है. प्रदेश में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ बीजेपी की सरकार बन गई है. हरियाणा में जब से चुनाव हुए हैं तब से किसी भी पार्टी की हैट्रिक नहीं लगी है. भारतीय जनता पार्टी एक ऐसी पार्टी है जो 2014 से लेकर 2024 के भी चुनाव में जीत हासिल कर सरकार बना रही है. बता दें कि बीजेपी को हरियाणा में 48 सीटें, कांग्रेस को 37 सीटें, इनेलो को दो सीटें और अन्य को तीन सीटें मिली हैं. वहीं, प्रदेश में आम आदमी पार्टी खाता भी नहीं खोल पाई है.

पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, हरियाणा में बीजेपी की बंपर जीत के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी को फोन पर बधाई दी है. वहीं, सीएम नायब सैनी ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से फोन पर बात कर हरियाणा के नतीजों के बारे में उनको जानकारी दी. हालांकि, नतीजे के दूसरे दिन नायब सैनी ने शीर्ष नेतृत्व से मुलाकात की थी. वहीं, प्रदेश में बीजेपी के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बाद बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं और लोगों में जश्न का माहौल देखने को मिला, जगह-जगह से जश्न की तस्वीर सामने आई.

सबसे ज्यादा मार्जिन से जीते मामन खान
आपको बता दें कि हरियाणा में सबसे ज्यादा मार्जिन से जीत का रिकॉर्ड फिरोजपुर झिरका से कांग्रेस के मामन खान के नाम है. मामन खान ने 98 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से बीजेपी प्रत्याशी को हराया है. इसके बाद से उनके नाम सबसे ज्यादा मार्जिन से जीत हासिल करने का रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया है. मामन खान ने हरियाणा में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए बंपर जीत हासिल की है. बताते चलें कि नायब सैनी ने हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली है, बाकी 13 मंत्रियों ने भी शपथ ली है जिसमें से 11 कैबिनेट मंत्री और 2 राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) हैं, देखने वाली बात होगी कि आखिर हरियाणा में बीजेपी 3.0 का कार्यकाल कैसा रहता है.

Haryana Politics: दूसरी बार हरियाणा के सीएम बने नायब सैनी, मंत्रिमंडल में 13 मंत्रियों को मिली जगह

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Haryana Politics: दूसरी बार हरियाणा के सीएम बने नायब सैनी, मंत्रिमंडल में 13 मंत्रियों को मिली जगह

हरियाणा में बीजेपी इतिहास रच चुकी है… प्रदेश में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है… जब तीसरी बार बीजेपी सरकार अस्तित्व में आई है… ना सिर्फ बीजेपी बल्कि हरियाणा के इतिहास में किसी भी पार्टी ने तीसरी बार लगातार सरकार नहीं बनाई है… अब जब हरियाणा में नई सरकार गठित हो चुकी है… नायब सैनी एक बार फिर सीएम पद की शपथ ले चुके हैं…बता दें कि हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री पद की कमान नायब सिंह सैनी को सौंपी गई है. नायब सैनी ने 13 मंत्रियों के साथ शपथ ली.


नायब कैबिनेट में कौन-कौन शामिल ?
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कैबिनेट मंत्री के रूप में बीजेपी के सीनियर नेता अनिल विज, कृष्ण लाल पंवार, राव नरबीर, महिपाल ढांडा, विपुल गोयल, कृष्ण बेदी, श्रुति चौधरी, आरती राव, श्याम सिंह राणा, डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा ने शपथ ली.. तो वहीं राज्य मंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार के रूप में राजेश नागर और गौरव गौतम ने शपथ थी.. कुल मिलाकर 13 विधायकों ने मंत्री पद की शपथ ली. सभी विधायकों को राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय ने पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलवाई…


कई दिग्गज नेता रहे मौजूद
आपको बता दें कि पंचकूला के दशहरा ग्राउंड में हरियाणा की नायाब कैबिनेट ने शपथ ली… देशभर के तमाम बीजेपी के दिग्गज नेता इस पल के साक्षी बने… इस दौरान पीएम मोदी, जेपी नड्डा, अमित शाह और नितिन गड़करी समेत तमाम दिग्गज मौजूद रहे… तो वहीं बीजेपी के सहयोगी दलों के नेताओं को भी बुलाया गया था… कार्यक्रम में बड़ी संख्या में प्रदेशवासी भी शामिल हुए…बताते चलें कि हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी को प्रचंड बहुमत मिला. बीजेपी ने 48 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की तो कांग्रेस के खेमे में 37 सीटें आईं. वहीं, इनेलो को 2 सीट मिली, इसके साथ ही आम आदमी पार्टी का तो खाता भी नहीं खुल पाया. बहरहाल, अब नायब सैनी ने हरियाणा के सीएम पद की शपथ ली है, कैबिनेट में 11 मंत्री और 2 मंत्रियों को राज्यमंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) बनाया गया है, देखने वाली बात होगी कि आखिर मंत्रिमंडल में किसको कौन-सा विभाग मिलता है.

Haryana New CM: दूसरी बार हरियाणा के सीएम बने नायब सैनी…13 मंत्रियों के साथ ली शपथ…पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में कार्यक्रम

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Haryana New CM: दूसरी बार हरियाणा के सीएम बने नायब सैनी…13 मंत्रियों के साथ ली शपथ…पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में कार्यक्रम

हरियाणा में बीजेपी इतिहास रच चुकी है… प्रदेश में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है… जब तीसरी बार बीजेपी सरकार अस्तित्व में आई है… ना सिर्फ बीजेपी बल्कि हरियाणा के इतिहास में किसी भी पार्टी ने तीसरी बार लगातार सरकार नहीं बनाई है… अब जब हरियाणा में नई सरकार गठित हो चुकी है… नायब सैनी एक बार फिर सीएम पद की शपथ ले चुके हैं…बता दें कि हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री पद की कमान नायब सिंह सैनी को सौंपी गई है. नायब सैनी ने 13 मंत्रियों के साथ शपथ ली.


नायब कैबिनेट में कौन-कौन शामिल ?
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कैबिनेट मंत्री के रूप में बीजेपी के सीनियर नेता अनिल विज, कृष्ण लाल पंवार, राव नरबीर, महिपाल ढांडा, विपुल गोयल, कृष्ण बेदी, श्रुति चौधरी, आरती राव, श्याम सिंह राणा, डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा ने शपथ ली.. तो वहीं राज्य मंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार के रूप में राजेश नागर और गौरव गौतम ने शपथ थी.. कुल मिलाकर 13 विधायकों ने मंत्री पद की शपथ ली. सभी विधायकों को राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय ने पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलवाई…


कई दिग्गज नेता रहे मौजूद
आपको बता दें कि पंचकूला के दशहरा ग्राउंड में हरियाणा की नायाब कैबिनेट ने शपथ ली… देशभर के तमाम बीजेपी के दिग्गज नेता इस पल के साक्षी बने… इस दौरान पीएम मोदी, जेपी नड्डा, अमित शाह और नितिन गड़करी समेत तमाम दिग्गज मौजूद रहे… तो वहीं बीजेपी के सहयोगी दलों के नेताओं को भी बुलाया गया था… कार्यक्रम में बड़ी संख्या में प्रदेशवासी भी शामिल हुए…बताते चलें कि हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी को प्रचंड बहुमत मिला. बीजेपी ने 48 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की तो कांग्रेस के खेमे में 37 सीटें आईं. वहीं, इनेलो को 2 सीट मिली, इसके साथ ही आम आदमी पार्टी का तो खाता भी नहीं खुल पाया. बहरहाल, अब नायब सैनी ने हरियाणा के सीएम पद की शपथ ली है, कैबिनेट में 11 मंत्री और 2 मंत्रियों को राज्यमंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) बनाया गया है, देखने वाली बात होगी कि आखिर मंत्रिमंडल में किसको कौन-सा विभाग मिलता है.

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