We are able to come across which matchmaking throughout the pursuing the table:

The new Vedangas known as the limbs of one’s Vedas is half dozen during the number (sikhsa, kalpa, vyakarna, nirukta, chandasa and you may chitihi.

The new Tantras are also six.

About Brahmanas an effective Brahman is actually prescribed six bend obligations: knowledge, learning, undertaking compromise, offering give up and you can foundation: For their emergency he had been enjoy half dozen occupations as well as begging, commerce, agriculture, an such like.

A king for the ancient India is allowed to found one 6th out of produce from the growers as their express.

Old magicians performed half dozen acts from magic: performing tranquility, deluding, immobilizing, creating enmity, destroying an enemy and you may resulting in passing.

You will find half a dozen Hindu schools away from opinions: samkhya, yoga, nyaya, vaisheshika, purva and uttara mimansa and you can vedanta.

The fresh half dozen sided hexagon is actually a symbol of Durga and you will used from the tantric icons.

Katyayani, an element of Durga is called shashti.

Partnered few manage shastipurthi, nearly some other marriage form, in the event the husband attains sixty yrs . old since spouse is still alive.

Eight Saptan

The number eight try a beneficial symbolic symbol of one’s earthly jet. Hindu scriptures say that all of our environment is just one within the an excellent series of multiple airplanes out-of lives, certain belonging to the highest countries and lots of towards all the way down. In every you can find said to be 14 airplanes otherwise globes at which half a dozen are above the earth and you can 7 below the planet. Above the 14th ‘s the large therefore the unfamiliar or the zero planes. When we is it you will find fifteen planes in most. Our planet is considered to be in between with eight more than (for instance the zero airplanes) and you may eight lower https://datingranking.net/tr/hot-or-not-inceleme/ than.

The expose experience with the many planes out of lifetime generally seems to has progressed throughout the Hindu industry over a period of big date. On Chandogya Upanishad plus the brand new reduced particular the fresh Gayatri motto we find regard to only about three worlds:

This is actually the extremely old-fashioned view of Hindu cosmology we discover in the early literature of your own Vedic anyone. They are

Regarding the Puranas and also in the prolonged style of this new Gayatri mantra, not, we discover definitions of your kept five planets, situated above the beautiful arena of Indra

This type of eight planets including considered correspond to this new eight airplanes off awareness otherwise sheaths within our regulators: actual airplanes (annaaya) that have bhuva, rational airplanes (manoaya) which have mahar, the airplanes out-of hidden divinities that have janah, this new radiant jet out of spiritual flames with tapo and the supreme understanding away from Atman by itself with Brahma.

If you’re you can find six airplanes over the planet, you’ll find eight below: atala, vitala, sutala, mahatala, tatatala, rasatala and you will patala. Speaking of darker planets populated from the demons and you will ebony forces. In the human body, which is regarded as a good emblematic symbol of your own environment itself, we could look for this type of fourteen planes The greater seven planes in addition to keep in touch with the newest eight chakras in your body and seven globes regarding the solar system.

With the the world by itself there are said to be eight spheres for each named a particular dvipa or area (jambu, shaka, kusha, krauncha, shalmali, pluksha and pushkara) and you may eight waters (kara, ksheera, sura, ghrita, rusa, dahi and you may jala).

The number seven seems most frequently in the Hindu scriptures. The brand new Mundaka Upanishad relates eight tongues (sapta jivhas) otherwise 7 flames off Agni, being kali (black), karali (fierce), manojava (swift while the mind), sulohita (purple while the metal), sudhumravarna (smoke-colored), visharuch-devi (widely fun) and you can sphulingini (cracking). He is represented just like the eight hand regarding iconography of Agni and probably correspond to the 7 dhatus (saptadhatus) of system and eight vitality one to awaken while in the our spiritual behavior.