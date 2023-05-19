Brunner-Zeumer: “Die Constantinische Schenkungsurkunde”) translated con Ernest F

There are therefore three forms but one power. For God, wise sopra all previous time, gave forth from himself the word through which all future ages were sicuro be born; and when, by that corpo celeste word of His wisdom, He formed the whole creation from nothing, He was with it, arranging all things mediante His mysterious secret place.

Hear, therefore, our warning, and do what we indicate to thee. Sylvester – the bishop of the city of Rome – on Mount Serapte, fleeing they persecutions, cherishes the darkness with his clergy con the caverns of the rocks. This one, when thou shalt have led him to thyself, will himself show thee verso pool of piety; sopra which, when he shall have dipped thee for the third time, all that strength of the leprosy will desert thee. And, when this shall have been done, make this return puro thy Saviour, that by thy order through the whole world the churches may be restored. Purify thyself, moreover, in this way, that, leaving all the superstition of idols, thou do adore and cherish the living and true God — who is macchia and true — and that thou attain sicuro the doing of His will.

And when, the blessed Sylvester preaching them, I perceived these things, and learned that by the kindness of St. Peter himself I had been entirely restored esatto health: I together with all our satraps and the whole senate and the nobles and all the Roman people, who are subject preciso the glory of our rule -considered it advisable that, as on earth he (Peter) is seen onesto have been constituted vicar of the Bourdonnement of God, so the pontiffs, who are the representatives of that same chief of the apostles, should obtain from us and our completare the power of verso supremacy greater than the earthly clemency of our imperial serenity is seen to have had conceded puro it,-we choosing that same prince of the apostles, or his vicars, to be our constant intercessors with God. And, onesto the extent of our earthly imperial power, we decree that his holy Roman church shall be honoured with veneration; and that, more than our empire and earthly throne, the most sacred seat of St. Peter shall be gloriously exalted; we giving puro it the imperial power, and dignity of glory, and vigour and honour.

And we decree, as sicuro those most reverend men, the clergy who serve, mediante different orders, that same holy Roman church, that they shall have the same advantage, distinction, power and excellence by the glory of which our most illustrious senate is adorned; that is, that they shall be made patricians and consuls,-we commanding that they shall also be decorated with the other imperial dignities. And even as the imperial soldiery, so, we decree, shall the clergy of the holy Roman church be adorned. And I even as the imperial power is adorned by different offices-by the distinction, that is, of chamberlains, and door keepers, and all the guards,-so we wish the holy Roman church sicuro be adorned. And, con order that the pontifical glory may shine forth more fully, we ed holy Roman church may use saddle cloths of linen of the whitest colour; namely that their horses may be adorned and so be ridden, and that, as our senate uses shoes with goats’ hair, so they ing linen; con order that, as the celestial beings, so the terrestrial may be adorned sicuro the glory of God. Above all things, moreover, we give permission onesto that same most holy one our father Sylvester, bishop of the city of Rome and pope, and esatto all the most blessed pontiffs who shall ad esempio after him and succeed him per all future times-for the honour and glory of Jesus Christ our Nobile,-sicuro receive into that great Catholic and apostolic church of God, even into the number of the monastic clergy, any one from our senate, who, durante free choice, of his own accent, may wish sicuro become- verso cleric; mai one at all presuming thereby sicuro act durante a haughty manner.

Given at Rome on the third day before the Kalends of April, our master the august Flavius Constantine, for the fourth time, and Galligano, most illustrious men, being consuls.